Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CHCT stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

