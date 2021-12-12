Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

EPC opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

