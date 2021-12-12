Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.12). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,997. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nutanix by 310.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,536 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

