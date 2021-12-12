Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.65 Million

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $195.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $191.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $761.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $768.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $796.40 million, with estimates ranging from $788.70 million to $802.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 302,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,793. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

