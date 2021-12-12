Brokerages Expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.84 Million

Equities analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to post $193.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.24 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $775.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.69 million to $783.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 1,496,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.95. ON has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

