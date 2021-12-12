Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,967. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.