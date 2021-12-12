Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,967. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

