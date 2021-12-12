Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$8.30

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,561,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,041. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$7.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.