Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price at $138.08

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

DOOO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,329. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

