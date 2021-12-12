Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$37.25

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CU shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Canadian Utilities stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.88. 192,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,313. The firm has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.19. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

