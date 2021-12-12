Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $10.08

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CX. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,178,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,685. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.23. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

