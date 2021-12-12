Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $32.00

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 625,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,714. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.37%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.