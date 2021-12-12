Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$28.68

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.68.

ERO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.04. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

