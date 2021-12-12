Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $160.07

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.31.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $273,996,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.50. 4,982,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

