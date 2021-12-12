Brokerages Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) PT at $28.80

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forestar Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

