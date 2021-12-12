Brokerages Set MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

MarketWise stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

