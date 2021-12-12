Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $96.86

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,577 shares of company stock worth $122,397,049. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

