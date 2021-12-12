Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) PT at $96.86

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

STX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. 1,213,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,577 shares of company stock worth $122,397,049 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after buying an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

