Brokerages Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Target Price at €27.00

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.00 ($30.34).

TEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

TEG opened at €24.60 ($27.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($26.02) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($33.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.98.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

