Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Price Target at $200.54

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,241,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,768,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.86. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.