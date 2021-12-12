Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollarama Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.50.

TSE DOL opened at C$58.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.97%.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330 over the last ninety days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.