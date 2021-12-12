Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

