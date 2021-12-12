Bunicorn Price Down 18% This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $186,375.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.80 or 0.08162007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,032.62 or 0.99956199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00055931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

