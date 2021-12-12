Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Byline Bancorp worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BY opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

