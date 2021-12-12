Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Purchases £9,766.20 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor bought 244,155 shares of Byotrol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £9,766.20 ($12,950.80).
LON BYOT opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.47. Byotrol plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £20.88 million and a PE ratio of -46.00.
Byotrol Company Profile
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.