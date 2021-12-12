Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Purchases £9,766.20 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor bought 244,155 shares of Byotrol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £9,766.20 ($12,950.80).

LON BYOT opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.47. Byotrol plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £20.88 million and a PE ratio of -46.00.

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

