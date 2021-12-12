CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Reaches $0.0696 on Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $626,983.73 and $127,421.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 9,040,627 coins and its circulating supply is 9,005,693 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

