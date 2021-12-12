Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,547 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

