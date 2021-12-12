Calamos Advisors LLC Has $26.12 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Hess worth $26,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

HES stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.