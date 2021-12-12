Calamos Advisors LLC Has $29.49 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,291 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 130,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

