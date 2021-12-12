Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

