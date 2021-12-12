Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 296,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 47,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

