Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 223,949 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,850,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB opened at $26.64 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

