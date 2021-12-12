Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 33,947 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,947 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $89.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

