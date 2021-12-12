Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHI opened at $15.26 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

