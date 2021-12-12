Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Cambium Networks worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

