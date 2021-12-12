Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Camtek stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

