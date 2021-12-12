Canaccord Genuity Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $178.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 182.54% from the company’s current price.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.