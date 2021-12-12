Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.13 Million

Brokerages expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report sales of $49.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.60 million and the lowest is $48.34 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $38.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $201.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $608.21 million, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $24,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

