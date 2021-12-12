Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

