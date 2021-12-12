Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

