CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Up 3.8%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $43.88. Approximately 30,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 664,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Get CareDx alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.