CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $1,612,528.62 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88.

On Friday, December 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $966,705.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.