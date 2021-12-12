Cary Baker Sells 2,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 301 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $16,771.72.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $87.91.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

