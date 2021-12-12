CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.81 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

CASI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 745,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

