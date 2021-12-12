Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,848.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

