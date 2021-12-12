Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.69.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CBOE traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.05. 500,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

