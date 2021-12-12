Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,437.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,426.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

