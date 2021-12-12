Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $259,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $255.76 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

