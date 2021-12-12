Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,769.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,724.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

