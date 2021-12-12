Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,762 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.67 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

