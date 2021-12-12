Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $406.04 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.15.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

